GECZY--Maria, MD Princeton, NJ/San Francisco, CA. We mourn the passing of our beloved mother/grandmother/sister/aunt. Cardiologist, pioneer, women's rights advocate, lifelong intellectual. Born January 8, 1934; passed away peacefully surrounded by love March 13, 2019. Born in Budapest to Lea Szitar and George Geczy. Fled Hungary in 1945, spent six years as refugee, immigrated to US in 1951. Attended Douglass College, then Pennsylvia Women's Medical College. At one point, the highest ranking woman in the pharmaceutical industry, Maria was a tireless champion for women in the workplace. Survived by children Thomas (Jill) and Sophia Raday (Blair Alexander); brother George Geczy, Jr.; sister Elizabeth Zuckerman; beloved grandchildren Tom, Matthew, George, Natalie, and Catalina; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019