1/
MARIA LIEBER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIEBER--Maria A. Leo, MD, AGAF, age 75, passed on September 23, 2020. Daughter of Drs. Samuele Leo and Rosa Papa. Loving wife to the late Charles S. Lieber M.D. Devoted mother to Leah, Samuel, and Sarah. She was a tenacious, dedicated, and generous woman who came to the United States from Italy to launch what became a brilliant scientific career in Hepatology. As a physician, she touched many people's lives with her warmth and intelligence. Among her family, including seven grandchildren, she leaves behind wonderful memories of family get togethers at her home in New Jersey. In lieu of gifts, please send donations in her memory to the American Gastroenterology Association to help promote the careers of women in the field of GI: www.gastro.org/leo-lieber


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved