MARIA LIEBER

LIEBER--Maria A. Leo, MD, AGAF, age 75, passed on September 23, 2020. Daughter of Drs. Samuele Leo and Rosa Papa. Loving wife to the late Charles S. Lieber M.D. Devoted mother to Leah, Samuel, and Sarah. She was a tenacious, dedicated, and generous woman who came to the United States from Italy to launch what became a brilliant scientific career in Hepatology. As a physician, she touched many people's lives with her warmth and intelligence. Among her family, including seven grandchildren, she leaves behind wonderful memories of family get togethers at her home in New Jersey. In lieu of gifts, please send donations in her memory to the American Gastroenterology Association to help promote the careers of women in the field of GI: www.gastro.org/leo-lieber