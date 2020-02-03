RAFFA--Maria J., of Dumont, NJ on January 31, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Flavia (nee Sacca) and Luigi Raffa. Beloved sister of the late Stanley. Devoted godmother of Antonio Pizza and Paul Hoppinthal. Born in Manhattan, Maria graduated from Julia Richman High School. Attended a two-year collegiate course at the Wood Secretarial School, and worked for the BBDO Advertising Agency. She joined in 1952 as a secretary, promoted to supervisor in 1974. In 1984, elected vice president and made manager of Business Affairs. In 1991, was named Business Affairs director for TV Production and was later named senior vice president. Mass Wednesday, 11am, St. Mary's Church, Dumont. Visiting Tuesday, 3-7pm, FrechMcKnight Funeral Home, Dumont, NJ.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 3, 2020