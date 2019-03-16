Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIAN HEISKELL. View Sign

HEISKELL--Marian Sulzberger. Marian, being the extraordinary, stalwart, brave woman she was, dared to take on the challenge of the forlorn, blighted 42nd Street in 1990 when so many others dared not tread on the famous and even infamous block. Out of her own brand of enlightened grit, coupled with her lifelong steadfast dedication to the city and neighborhood she loved, Marian made certain that 42nd Street was reinvented for the 21st century, trusting that a theater for families, mixed with the reactivation of the block's historic theaters and an exemplary rehearsal studio complex would lead the way to the street's revitalization. As always, she was right. For 22 years, informed by her keen grasp of the issues, along with her delightful quick wit, she courageously embraced and trusted the risky, bold decisions that led to the transformation of 42nd Street. We will miss her and celebrate her legacy for the next 100 years and beyond. Everybody at The New 42nd Street sends deeply felt condolences to Jackie, Bob, Susan and all the family. Fiona Howe Rudin, Chairman; Cora Cahan, President & CEO



