Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIAN HEISKELL. View Sign

HEISKELL--Marian Sulzberger. The Trustees and Staff of The New York Botanical Garden are deeply moved by the death of our dear friend, Marian Heiskell. Marian joined the Board in 1969 and served for 47 years until she was elected a Life Trustee in 2016. She followed her mother on the Board of NYBG who was also a longtime Trustee. An incredibly active leader at the Garden, she served on the Executive, Nominating, and Education Committees, and the Plant Research and Conservation Advisory Council. Marian was a staunch advocate for Children's Education at the Garden. She provided capital support for The Arthur Hays and Iphigene Ochs Sulzberger Meadow Gallery in NYBG's Everett Children's Adventure Garden; endowed the Marian S. Heiskell Associate Director of School and Out-of-School Programs; and underwrote the Marian and Andrew Heiskell School Programs. Marian was wise, charming, and fun. She was among the Garden's greatest champions during its modern renaissance and she has been recognized as a Benefactor in Perpetuity since 2000. We extend our loving condolences to Marian's daughter, NYBG Trustee Jacqueline H. Dryfoos, and the Sulzberger, Dryfoos, and Heiskell families. J. Barclay Collins II, Chairman Maureen K. Chilton, Chairman Emerita Lewis B. Cullman, Life Trustee Larry E. Condon, Vice Chairman Carrie Rebora Barratt, President Gregory Long, President Emeritus



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close