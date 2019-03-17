HEISKELL--Marian S. The board and staff of GrowNYC mourn the loss of our beloved founder and honorary chairwoman Marian S. Heiskell. Her vision of, and passion for, a cleaner greener New York City led to the creation of our organization in the Mayor's Office in 1970. She tirelessly worked to raise funds and awareness in service of more green space, recycling, education, and Greenmarkets. Her wisdom, strength, generosity, and especially her kindness will be missed greatly. Her legacy lives on in the countless lives touched by all the great work she enabled. Robert J. Kafin, Chair; Marcel Van Ooyen, President & CEO
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 17, 2019