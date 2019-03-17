HEISKELL--Marian. The Board and Staff of Lincoln Center Theater are deeply saddened by the passing of Marian Heiskell, one of New York's great civic and philanthropic leaders, and a champion of our Theater since its inception. Marian has left her mark on our community with her accomplishments as a devoted conservationist and cultural advocate, and through her commitment to journalistic excellence. Her spirit, kindness, wit and candor have touched us all. Marian was nobody's fool! We will miss her greatly and send our heartfelt condolences to her family. Eric M. Mindich, Chairman Andre Bishop, Producing Artistic Director
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 17, 2019