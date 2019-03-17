HEISKELL--MARIAN S. Our indefatigable co-founder and chair and, above all, for two decades, our devoted, our wise, our joyful and dearest friend. She inspired us to be better, as New Yorkers and Americans. Her greatest hope for democracy paved the way for millions of New Yorkers to experience the great outdoors in their own neighborhoods. For those who could not afford to venture far, she bestowed Gateway National Recreation Area. In her 100th year, with democracy challenged, she committed herself to Federal Hall, renewing the efforts of her father who six decades before had enshrined that site as the birthplace of Freedom of the Press. To her family and her grandson Michael Greenspon, our dear board member, we pledge to carry on her legacy. Tonio Burgos Vice Chair Marie Salerno President/Co-Founder Matthew Hayford Treasurer David Callard Secretary & the Board of Directors National Parks of New York Conservancy



