HEISKELL--Marian Sulzberger. The Trustees and staff of The New York Public Library deeply mourn the passing of one of the most beloved and devoted members of the Library family, Marian Sulzberger Heiskell. She and her late husband Andrew, who served as Chairman at a pivotal moment in the history of the Library, were leading philanthropists of their generation who left a great legacy of civic improvement in New York City. In addition to her generosity, Marian was a longtime member of the Library's President's Council as well as a member of the Bigelow Society. She served as a director of The New York Times Company from 1963-1997 and in 2007 made a gift to the Library to support the processing of The New York Times archive. Marian was extraordinary, and delighted in coming to visit the Library. We will miss her keen wit and intelligence and offer our deep sympathies to her family and friends. Evan R. Chesler, Chairman Samuel C. Butler, Catherine C. Marron, Marshall Rose, Neil L. Rudenstine, Chairmen Emeriti Anthony W. Marx, President



