HEISKELL--Marian Sulzberger The Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY expresses its deep sorrow at the loss of Marian Sulzberger Heiskell. She and her sisters generously established the Punch Sulzberger Scholarship Fund at the school in honor of their brother, and their gift has enabled hundreds of deserving students to become journalists. Through their work, her spirit lives on.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 18, 2019