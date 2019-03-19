HEISKELL--Marian Sulzberger. The Rockefeller University community mourns the loss of Marian Sulzberger Heiskell, an esteemed former member of our Board of Trustees. When elected a trustee in 1971, Marian was the first woman to be named to the Rockefeller Board. A benefactor of the University for nearly a half century, she also served as a member of The Rockefeller University Council from 1980 until her death. Marian was a tremendous champion of New York City through her pro bono activities and extraordinary civic leadership. We extend our deepest sympathy to her children and her entire family. William E. Ford, Chair Richard P. Lifton, President
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 19, 2019