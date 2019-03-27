Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIAN HEISKELL. View Sign

HEISKELL--Marian Sulzberger, (December 31, 1918 -- March 14, 2019) The Community Service Society (CSS) mourns the death of Marian Sulzberger Heiskell, 100, who served on the CSS Board of Trustees from 1963 to 1971, and again from 1977 to 1978. She was an honorary life trustee of the CSS board. A generous supporter of CSS and lifetime donor, Mrs. Heiskell served as Vice Chair of the Committee on Families and was an active member of the Advisory Committee on Benefits as well as the Administrative and Nominating committees. A well-known philanthropist and newspaper executive who was active in many civic and social causes, Mrs. Heiskell was connected by family to one of the city's most prominent and influential institutions, The New York Times. Her maternal grandfather was Adolph S. Ochs, publisher of The New York Times until his death in 1935. Her first husband, Orvil Eugene Dryfoos, became publisher of The New York Times in 1961. After his death in 1963, Marian Dryfoos was elected a director of the New York Times Company, a position she held until 1997. In 1965, she married Andrew Heiskell, the chairman of Time Inc., who died in 2003. The recipient of numerous awards over the course of her life for her contributions to improving the city's recreational space, environment and cultural institutions, Mrs. Heiskell also supported journalism education. Along with her sisters, she donated millions to both the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and the Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York. With great sadness, we mark her death and extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends. David R. Jones, Esq., President and CEO Community Service Society



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 27, 2019

