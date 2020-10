Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHNECK--Marian. A daughter of the Bronx, Marian Kleinfeld Schneck passed away October 12 in Minneapolis. May her memory be a blessing to her beloved family. We'll miss her more than we can say.





