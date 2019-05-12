DAVIS--Marianne, of Hartsdale, NY, died peacefully in the presence of her family on May 6th. She was born in Berlin on October 16, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Anne Marie Loewenberg. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Ted Dimond (Vanessa) of Taos, NM and Andy Dimond (Michelle) of Teaneck, NJ, by Barry Head, her partner for over 41 years, her six grandchildren, Molly, Jay, Claudia, Erica, Risa, and Corey, her great-grandson Oliver Jay, and her brother, Gerhard Loewenberg and sister-in- law, Ina, of Iowa City, IA. Her family immigrated to New York in 1935 immediately after the Nazi regime deprived Jews of their German citizenship. She had an illustrious 35-year career at Saks 5th Avenue. There will be a memorial occasion this summer.



