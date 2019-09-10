Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home 101 South Finley Ave. Basking Ridge , NJ 07920 (908)-766-0250 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Brigid Church 129 Main Street Peapack , NJ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DIASSI--Marianne R., Age 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on September 6, 2019 at her home in Far Hills, NJ. Marianne was born in Morristown, NJ to Francis and Olympia Sullivan on September 8, 1933. She went to high school at Bayley-Ellard High School. She was a longtime patron of the Metropolitan Opera, a world traveler, and tennis player, but most of all, she loved to be home with her family. She was adored by her family, her large circle of friends, and colleagues. They appreciated her historical knowledge of the Bernardsville area where her family has lived for over 100 years, and her always impeccable judgment, kindness, and, most importantly, her devotion to her family. Marianne leaves behind a legacy of warmth and generosity. Marianne is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Frank P. Diassi II of Far Hills, her siblings, Lois Sullivan Henderson, and Francis Sullivan, Jr.; her children, Frank P. Diassi III of Bedminster, NJ, Camille Diassi of Tewksbury, NJ, David and Gail Diassi of Bethlehem, NJ, and Timothy and Lydia Diassi of Far Hills, NJ. Marianne has three grandchildren, Gabrielle, Nicholas and Brianna Diassi whom she loved dearly. Visitation will be held at Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home, 101 South Finley Avenue, Basking Ridge, New Jersey on September 9, 2019 from 2pm-8pm. with Funeral Mass Funeral Mass at 10am-11am Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Brigid Church, 129 Main Street, Peapack, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery 145 Mt. Airy Rd., Basking Ridge, NJ 07920. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loyola Jesuit Center, 161 James Street, Morristown, NJ 07960. Phone: 973-539-0740. For further information, or to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit:



