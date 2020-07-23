1/
MARIANNE DREYFUS
DREYFUS--Marianne C. The Leo Baeck Institute (LBI) mourns the loss of our friend Marianne C. Dreyfus, and we extend our condolences to her family. We cherish the many stories that she shared about her grandfather - our namesake Rabbi Leo Baeck - and our archive will preserve them. We are also grateful for the generous support that Marianne and her family have provided LBI to memorialize Leo Baeck and further our mission of preserving the history of German-speaking Jews.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
July 21, 2020
Sending our profound condolences. They abide with cherished memories of the family’s beloved Marianne. What a life and what a legacy she leaves. She is now at peace and with the loved ones who have been waiting for her. May Gd bless you all.
Charles & Madeline Dreifus
Friend
