MARIANNE DREYFUS

DREYFUS--Marianne C. The Leo Baeck Institute (LBI) mourns the loss of our friend Marianne C. Dreyfus, and we extend our condolences to her family. We cherish the many stories that she shared about her grandfather - our namesake Rabbi Leo Baeck - and our archive will preserve them. We are also grateful for the generous support that Marianne and her family have provided LBI to memorialize Leo Baeck and further our mission of preserving the history of German-speaking Jews.





