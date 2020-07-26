MARIANNE DREYFUS

DREYFUS--Marianne C. nee Berlak, age 95, beloved wife of the late Rabbi A. Stanley Dreyfus, mother of Dr. James N. Dreyfus (Rabbi Ellen Weinberg Dreyfus) and the late Richard B. Dreyfus (Helen Dreyfus), grandmother of Benjamin Dreyfus (Rabbi Elizabeth Richman), Lina Wallace (Dr. Adam Wallace), David Dreyfus (Lauren Butterfield), Daniel Dreyfus, and Adam Dreyfus. Great-grand- mother of Sivan, Yonatan, Eitan, Avital, and Penina. Granddaughter of Rabbi Leo Baeck. Private graveside services in New York. Memorial contributions may be made to: Leo Baeck Institute, www.lbi.org
or Central Conference of American Rabbis, www.ccarnet.org