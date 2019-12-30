FELCH--Marianne Hutton. Aged 64. On December 25, 2019 at home in Siasconset, MA after a four and a half year journey with ovarian cancer. Marianne was born July 31, 1955, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of James Morgan Hutton III and Virginia Palfrey Hutton. She spent her early years in Cincinnati and then moved with her family to Rye, NY in 1963 where she lived until 1979. Marianne was known for her ever-present gracious and welcoming smile. She cared for everyone she met, loved her family and friends and cherished every baby she encountered. At social gatherings her jubilant laughter could be heard across the room. She was an avid golfer and paddle player but above all she loved the sport of tennis, winning a number of tournaments at Sankaty Head Golf Club and the 'Sconset Casino over the past thirty years. On the court, her competitive spirit was balanced by her friendly demeanor. She is survived by her husband, Bob of 'Sconset, her children, daughter, Sarah Lindvall and her husband, Carl of Nantucket; son, Dean of New Orleans, her grandchildren, Virginia, Lillian and Hutton Lindvall of Nantucket, her siblings, sister, Sarah J. Hutton of Rockport, MA and brother, James P. Hutton and his wife, Mary of Waterford, VA as well as nieces, nephews and great-nieces. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Paul's Church, Fair Street, Nantucket. Interment and a celebration of her life will be held in 'Sconset in July. The Marianne Hutton Felch Fund has been established at the Community Foundation for Nantucket in order to support her favorite local charities in years to come. Donations may be made to this fund at CFN, P.O. Box 204, Nantucket, MA 02554 or at www.cfnan.org
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 30, 2019