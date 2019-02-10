FLACK--Marianne L. Formerly of New York City, Vermont and most recently Hanover, NH, Age 85, born to the late Dr. Emil and Rose Mosbacher, Nuremberg, Germany, 1933, passed away on February 8, 2019, Kendall at Hanover, NH. She is survived by Peter Flack, her devoted husband of 65 years, her children Stephanie Flack and Jennifer Flack Geduldig, and her grandchildren Emma and Jack Geduldig. Marianne was known for her extraordinary intellect and curiosity. She was an avid reader, perpetual student, and art lover. Her career included work at MOMA, several art galleries, as well as over 20 years as an outstanding docent at the Whitney Museum. Marianne fled Germany with her family in 1938 only to have her older brother Stephen Mosbacher return to fight in Europe and be killed at Nijmegen, Holland, during the last weeks of WWII while trying to rescue an American soldier. The Mosbacher family first lived in Ohio and then moved to Forest Hills, NY where Marianne was valedictorian at Forest Hills High School prior to attending Smith College and subsequently graduating Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Michigan as a young newlywed. It was during her college years that her love of art blossomed. Marianne will be deeply and forever missed by her friends and family to whom she showed love and support and by all who were fortunate enough to know her and experience her indelible sense of style and aesthetics. She will forever be etched in the memory of those who were fortunate enough to know her. For those who would like to honor Marianne's memory, a donation may be made to YIVO Institute for Jewish Research at YIVO.org
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIANNE FLACK.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 10, 2019