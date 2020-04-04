Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIANNE GOLDBERGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GOLDBERGER-- Dr. Marianne, a prominent New York psychoanalyst who had a wide- ranging career that spanned 60 years, died peacefully of natural causes at home Wednesday, April 1. She was 89. Dr. Goldberger was a training and supervising adult and child analyst for decades, contributed numerous academic publications in her field, and was a cherished teacher, mentor and a superb clinician. Dr. Goldberger was devoted to her patients, her supervisees and to her work. Dr. Goldberger attended Radcliffe College and NYU Medical School. She was an intern at Mount Sinai Hospital in 1958-59, where she was the only woman among a class of 41. She began her psychoanalytic career in Washington, D.C. where she studied with her mentor, Dr. Paul Gray. Dr. Goldberger's belief that psychoanalysis needed to evolve as society changed was exemplified by her conviction that lying on the couch was not required for psychoanalysis. She envisioned the future as a collaboration between psychoanalysis, neuroscience and cognitive science. Born in Prague, Czechoslovakia, in 1931, Marianne Rudolf was the daughter of Liese and renowned German conductor Max Rudolf. She was a very beloved wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. Her husband, Robert Goldberger, a microbiologist and former provost of Columbia University, died in 2003. She is survived by three daughters, five grandchildren and a brother. Donations in her name can be made to the World Wildlife Fund. A memorial service will be planned for a time when family and friends can gather safely.



