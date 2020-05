Or Copy this URL to Share

GUNZLER--Marianne. We are greatly saddened by the passing of Marianne Gunzler, beloved by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and friends. All who knew her recall her unconditional kindness. Contributions may be made to the NY/NJ Trail Conference, 600 Ramapo Valley Road, Mahwah, NJ 07430.





