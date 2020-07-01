MARIANNE O'CALLAGHAN
O'CALLAGHAN--Marianne Born August 31, 1941, died peacefully June 27. Daughter of the late Anne Noonan Callahan and Raymond J. Callahan, Sr. Wife of Brigadier Robert W. Pointer. Her nephew, Joseph Murphy, and niece, Colleen Callahan predeceased her. She is survived by her sister Karen Murphy (husband Jim), brother Raymond J. Callahan Jr. (wife Robin), niece Kathleen Palotta (husband John), greatnieces Ella Murphy and Melissa Eagen and great-nephews Gabriel Eagen and Finnegan Murphy. Marianne was the first woman graduate of Union College (phi beta kappa and summa cum laude). A dedicated and inspiring teacher, she taught elementary school art in the Scotia-Glenville school district for over 30 years. After moving to FL in 2007, she was a longtime substitute teacher at Jensen Beach High School.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
