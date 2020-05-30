SPIEGEL--Marianne (Mickey, nee Stracks), 91, of New York City, on May 27, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Daniel and daughter Peggy, she is survived by daughter Jan of Branford, CT; son Peter and his wife Billie of NYC; grandson Jacob; brother Robert Stracks and his wife Julie of Winnetka, IL; sister-in-law Judy Gottesman and husband Arthur of Wellington, FL. And many nieces, nephews and two more generations of their families who were always welcome in her home, as were many people who needed a family to lean on or just a hand. She was a longtime associate at Human Rights Watch in the Asia division, specializing in China, Tibet and Malaysia. She loved the arts of New York, especially theatre. And she loved chocolate - in any form. Donations may be made in her memory on the donation page of Human Rights Watch www. HRW.ORG or at 888-899-4474.
Published in New York Times on May 30, 2020.