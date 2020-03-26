CRYAN--Marie L. Crawford March 18, 2020. Born Newark, New Jersey on August 8, 1942. Grew up in Basking Ridge, NJ. Graduated from Douglas College in New Brunswick, NJ. Longtime resident of NYC. Spent working career at IBM. Married to her beloved husband Brendan Cryan, who predeceased her in 2017. Survived by her brother Robert, stepchildren Cathleen, Brenda, Peggy, Penny, Devin and Matthew, niece Caroline and nephew Robert. Burial private. Memorial Mass to be held at a future date.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 26, 2020