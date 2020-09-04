FELICE--Marie. Marie Felice, known as "Nene," passed away from COVID-19 on July 21, 2020. Before testing positive for COVID-19, she was cared for by her daughter, Susan Felice Owens, with whom she lived, who then contracted COVID herself. Susan also passed away on August 31, 2020, after spending six weeks in the hospital, including three weeks in the ICU at Duke University Hospital. (See OWENS--Susan.) Marie DellaPesca was born on July 16, 1930 in Paterson, NJ. She was married to Vincent Felice, Jr., who predeceased her (1923 - 1992). Nene stayed home and raised Susan and her son, Jim Felice, all the while baking and cooking her amazing confections. She moved to Venice, FL in the 1980s along with her daughter, Susan, and her former son-in-law Bernard Owens, and then moved with them to Charleston, SC. She had just moved to Charlotte, NC before falling ill. At age 85, Nene launched a crumb cake business called Nene's Treats, founded by her daughter Susan, her granddaughter Stefanie Owens, her grandson Kyle Owens, and her granddaughter-in-law Zibby Owens. (The cakes are currently for sale on Goldbelly.com
). Nene made everyone laugh and smile. A true book lover, Nene always had a book in her hand, a smile on her face, a cup of coffee nearby, and an abundance of love to share. Nene is survived by her sister, Catherine "Dolly" Albonico; her son Vincent James "Jim" Felice, her grandchildren Stefanie (age 33) and Kyle (age 38) Owens, her granddaughter-in-law Zibby Owens and four step-great-grandchildren. Donations in her honor can be made to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, NJ; Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte, NC, or Treasured Animal Rescue, Inc. A memorial will be held on Tuesday, September 8th, at 5pm. Details at instagram.com/zibbyowens