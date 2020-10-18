MARIE GILLESPIE

GILLESPIE--Marie. Marie Benita Gillespie, a resident of The Carlisle in Naples, Florida, died on Monday, July 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with Leukemia. Benita was born on December 27, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY, the first child of Bennett and Marie (Schultz) Lamond. She was a graduate of Brooklyn College (Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa). Benita married Robert Charles (Bob) Gillespie (who died in September 2019) on July 19, 1959. Benita and Bob lived in Garden City, Long Island for many years. She taught for more than 25 years including over 20 years at the Stewart School in Garden City. After she retired, they moved to Manhattan, and after Bob retired, they moved to Naples. She loved singing and joined a group called the Song Birds which entertains at senior residences and at holiday events. Her brother, Bennett John of Chestertown, MD, predeceased her as did her nephew Matthew Lamond. She is survived by her brother, James Franklin Lamond and his wife Mary Beth, her nephew and godson, Jaime and his wife, Jenna, her niece Claire and her husband Greg Condon and her niece Elizabeth Tripp as well as six grand nieces and nephews. Benita and Bob will be buried at St. John's Cemetery in Queens, NY at 11:00am on October 21, 2020. Gifts in Benita's memory can be made to the Matthew Lamond Scholarship Fund at Xavier High School, 30 West 16th St., New York, NY 10011.





