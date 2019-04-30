MOSE--Marie L., a longtime resident of the Scarsdale area, died Saturday the 27th of April at her home. She was 94. Marie was born in 1924 and grew up in Brooklyn, NY. She moved Queens, NY after High School until buying her home in Scarsdale in 1976. Marie had a long and successful career with Tishman Speyer Properties in New York, where she made many lifelong friends. She began her career at Tishman shortly after graduating from high school. Mass of the Resurrection, 10am Thursday, May 2, Church of St. Pius X, Scarsdale. Visiting 4-8pm, Wednesday, May 1, Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Ave., Dobbs Ferry. Edwardsdowdle.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 30, 2019