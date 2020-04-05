RAUTENBERG--Marie Schloss. 92, passed away peacefully on April 1 after a long illness. Devoted wife of Leonard and mother of Ellen, Tom and Rob. A graduate of Woodmere Academy and Wheaton College, Marie was a long-time resident of Port Washington. She loved travel, tennis, all things cultural and proudly supported many civic and charitable organizations. Closest to her heart and where contributions can be made is North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center (Roslyn Heights, NY) where she was a President and longtime Board member.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020