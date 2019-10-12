SANDLER VAN CURA-- Marie Fanny, (1920-2019) Beloved mother of Leslie (Norman), Joel (Linda) and Martin (Skye). Cherished grandmother of Caroline (Dan), Juliet (Dan), Jared and Alison. Great-grandmother of Asher, Samara, Jack and Amelia. Predeceased by spouses Bernard Sandler in 1963 and John Van Cura in 1991. A lifelong resident of Castle Village in NYC, she was a strong, vibrant and dignified woman who touched everyone she met and had many friends, including in The Hamptons. Marie passed in hospice shortly after her 99th birthday. She will be sorely missed. Funeral, Sunday, October 13 10:00am at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Ave. Shiva at Ross, 392 CPW, Apt. 20C, Sunday and Monday afternoons. Donate in her memory to Apfed.org.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 12, 2019