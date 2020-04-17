SANTARELLI--Marie (Nee Cicchelli), 91 of Manhattan passed away on April 10, 2020. She was born in The Bronx in 1929. When she was a child, her family moved to Michigan in search of a better life. Deep in her heart, though, Marie knew that her best life was waiting for her in New York City. At age 20, she moved to Greenwich Village and fully embraced everything it is to be a native New Yorker. She enjoyed the diversity of the people, museums, theatre and culture that one can only find in The City. In 1958 she married the love of her life, the late Vincent Santarelli, and they raised two children. One of her crowning achievements was helping to launch the West Village Nursery School, an institution that continues to thrive raising generations of Greenwich Villagers. Receptive to everyone who crossed her path, she truly became a part of the fabric that is The West Village. Among many friends and relatives, she is survived by her beloved children; son, James and daughter-in-law, Jacqueline; daughter, Annie and late son-in-law, Jason Languasco; and grandchildren, Amanda Suskin-Santarelli and her husband Adam Frese, Oliver Suskin-Santarelli, Jason Languasco Jr., and his wife Jordan, and Montine Sproul and her husband Brandon. A memorial service for her family and friends will be held in the Summer of 2020. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.



