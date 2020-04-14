ABRAMS--Marillyn. (1923-2020). It is with profound sadness to announce that our precious mother has passed away. She was an elegant, dignified and extraordinary woman; extremely beautiful on the outside, but more important, on the inside, as well. She had a brilliant mind, a heart of gold, a gorgeous smile and a genuine kindness. She loved deeply and was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Vicki Modell, her son-in-law Fred Modell and granddaughter, Lori Modell and so many friends. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.



