Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN ANDERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERSON--Marilyn. A woman of abundant optimism and warmth, Marilyn Anderson, beloved matriarch of the Klein family, passed away peacefully in her home on January 9, 2020. Marilyn, 96, was the treasured daughter of the late Max and Ada Lederman; devoted wife of the late Edwin Anderson; precious mother of David and Penny Klein, Kenneth Klein and Beth Hershberg, and the late Amy Klein Shapiro; caring sister of Stanley and Hilda Lederman and Arnold and Barbara Lederman; loving grandmother of Jackie and Adam Chadakoff, Casey and Loren Klein, Mitchell Klein, and Micah Klein; adoring great-grandmother of Raya and Harris Klein; cherished sister-in-law, aunt, niece, and cousin; and special friend and extended family member to many. Marilyn was a graduate of Columbia University Teachers College and founding member of the Jewish Community Center of Harrison in her native New York, leader and supporter of several charitable organizations, and early member and dear friend to many at Boca Woods Country Club in Boca Raton, FL. Marilyn's compassion, kindness, and zest for life touched everyone she knew. She made us all better people through her wisdom, resilience, candid guidance, good humor, and unconditional respect for others. Her caring, generosity, radiance, and frequent reminders that "every day is a gift" have forever enriched our lives. We will adore, cherish, and love her always. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Amy S. Klein Shapiro Memorial Education Fund of Temple Beth El, Boca Raton, FL, or to the . Private services were held on January 9, 2020, at Temple Beth El, Boca Raton, FL.



Published in The New York Times on Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations