ARONOFF--Marilyn. Marilyn Aronoff (nee Levinson/Minikes) passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2020, at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Norman Aronoff; son, Howard Aronoff; and parents, Albert Levinson and Paula Star. She is survived by her loving son, Joel Aronoff; and adored grandchildren, Kelly Aronoff, and Robert Aronoff. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208. Services by Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. sollevinson.com.
Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.