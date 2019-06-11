ATTINSON--Marilyn, passed peacefully at home on April 13, 2019, joining her husband, Charlie and daughter, Susan. Marilyn will be remembered by her loving and devoted family; son Andrew, daughter-in-law Freda, grandsons Alex and Avery and wonderful caregiver, Rose. A graduate of Pratt Institute and a retired New York City Social Worker, she enjoyed following her grandchildren's accomplishments and was passionate about the New York Yankees till the end. A private graveside service was held on April 15th. Donations in her memory can be made to the VNS-Hospice of New York.
Published in The New York Times on June 11, 2019