COHEN--Marilyn Joy, 85. A life lived to the fullest. Marilyn left us on February 29th. She is survived by her beloved son, Michael Cohen and his partner, Barbara Nevis, her adored grandson, Jake Cohen and his husband Alex Shapiro, her adored granddaughter, Jamie Cohen and her fiance Manuel Diez Frutos, as well as a circle of devoted family and friends to whom she gave unconditional love and friendship, and from whom she received the same. Her passion for travel, the arts and theatre, and adventurous spirit will be missed. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 76th St. and Amsterdam Ave., on Sunday, March 8th at 2pm. A gathering for family and friends will follow. Donations may be sent God's Love We Deliver.



