MARILYN COOPERMAN

COOPERMAN--Marilyn F. Marilyn F. Cooperman's life choices were as rich and multi-faceted as her circle of loved ones and the jewelry she created. Her sublime creativity was equalled by her gift for friendship. Her signatures: multiple bracelets, brilliant red lipstick, champagne diamonds, passionate enthusiasm. Marilyn launched her jewelry company Marilyn F. Cooperman in 1994 after working as a designer at Fred Leighton. Her jewelry graced celebrities, political figures, royalty and is featured in museum exhibitions and books. Her work is in the collections of the Museum of Arts & Design, Yale University Museum and Boston Museum of Fine Arts. She was on the Board of the American Society of Jewelry Historians. Born in Toronto, Canada in 1936, Marilyn sailed to New Zealand and became a newspaper fashion columnist. In 1963, established in NYC, she pioneered careers as a fashion designer, Fashion Director of Seventeen Magazine, Editor in Chief of Vogue Patterns and Simplicity Patterns. Marilyn is profoundly mourned by her husband, Frank Schnieders, her French and American families and three step-daughters. She will be missed by a coterie of cherished friends. Marilyn was pre-deceased by Alvin Cooperman, her first husband, brothers and a sister. Marilyn passed away August 19, 2020. A memorial will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store