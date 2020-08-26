1/1
MARILYN COOPERMAN
COOPERMAN--Marilyn F. Marilyn F. Cooperman's life choices were as rich and multi-faceted as her circle of loved ones and the jewelry she created. Her sublime creativity was equalled by her gift for friendship. Her signatures: multiple bracelets, brilliant red lipstick, champagne diamonds, passionate enthusiasm. Marilyn launched her jewelry company Marilyn F. Cooperman in 1994 after working as a designer at Fred Leighton. Her jewelry graced celebrities, political figures, royalty and is featured in museum exhibitions and books. Her work is in the collections of the Museum of Arts & Design, Yale University Museum and Boston Museum of Fine Arts. She was on the Board of the American Society of Jewelry Historians. Born in Toronto, Canada in 1936, Marilyn sailed to New Zealand and became a newspaper fashion columnist. In 1963, established in NYC, she pioneered careers as a fashion designer, Fashion Director of Seventeen Magazine, Editor in Chief of Vogue Patterns and Simplicity Patterns. Marilyn is profoundly mourned by her husband, Frank Schnieders, her French and American families and three step-daughters. She will be missed by a coterie of cherished friends. Marilyn was pre-deceased by Alvin Cooperman, her first husband, brothers and a sister. Marilyn passed away August 19, 2020. A memorial will be held at a later date.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 25, 2020
Marilyn was the light in a dark room, she just had a way of brightening your day. She had so much energy, she would walk and I would jog to keep up with her. Her creativity and her generosity will be missed. RIP
Heather King
Friend
August 24, 2020
If you were privileged to count Marilyn Cooperman amongst your closest friends consider yourself blessed. Her energy and creativity were a wonder to see. Her internationally renowned jewelry is immediately recognizable, But her creativity extended to literally everything she touched. When she wasn’t at her bench designing earrings or a bracelet, she was at her sewing machine whipping up an ensemble, gilding the crown moldings in her apartment, throwing together an impromptu dinner for 12 , or creating one of her legendary Collage albums .When she met her husband Frank she was immediately smitten and set about with great creativity, to Woo him and eventually marry him. To know her was to love her -A friend like no other.
susan zises
Friend
