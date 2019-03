DAWSON--Marilyn J., February 2, 2019. A native of Boston, raised in West Medford, Marilyn was the oldest of three children born to James W. Dawson Jr. (died - 1992) and Barbara J. Dawson. She is survived by her mother, her two brothers Carl (Karen) of Arlington, MA and Andrew (Katrina) of Augusta, GA, her life partner Marvin Dutton (New York City), and a host of other relatives. She worked at The United Nations for more than 20 years. Celebration of Life services: Tuesday, March 19th: 11am at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church, 7 W. 55th St., New York, NY 10019. Donations, in Marilyn's memory, to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center should be mailed to M.S.K. Cancer Center, Attn: Emily Carter, 885 Second Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10017. Please make checks payable to "Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center". Indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of Marilyn Dawson. For full obituary, please visit: davisofboston.com