FISHER--Marilyn Bauer, on October 24. Born on July 4, 1926. Widow of Edwin Fisher. Mother of Nancy Talbot, Andrew, Robert Fisher, and Judith Fisher Freed. Grandmother of Michael and Kate Schulte; Ben, Daniel, Max and Joanna Fisher; Hannah Northenor; Isabel, Sarah Bean and Nettie Rose Freed. Great-grandmother of Ruaridh Fisher; William and Grace Northenor and Rosie Dodge. 'Bubbles Fisher' author of "Frommer's Guide Book, The Candy Apple: New York For Kids."
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 4, 2019