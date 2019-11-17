Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN FISHER. View Sign Service Information Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens 525 111th Avenue North Naples , FL 34108 (239)-597-3101 Send Flowers Obituary

FISHER--Marilyn June, nee Peterson. The daughter of Wilfred and Eleanor (Smail) Peterson, was born in Quincy, MA, and she passed away in Paris, France, after a short illness. Marilyn graduated from Quincy high school and attended classes at Syracuse University and San Diego State University, and was proud to be the first woman to receive transferable college credits from the United States Naval Academy after receiving permission from the Superintendent to attend classes with the midshipmen while stationed there with her first husband. She received BS, MS and PHD degrees from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Upon receiving her PHD in Psychology from U of M, she was honored to be retained as a professor where she taught courses in business and psychology. While a professor, Marilyn established her own consulting business, working with school systems throughout the state of Michigan and with the U.S. Department of Education and U.S. Senate Committees. In later life, Marilyn was granted an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the Monterey Institute of International Studies. Marilyn left academia to join Ford Motor Company in Detroit in the 1970's. As Director of contemporary marketing programs, she was one of the first to use market segmentation studies to develop cars that would appeal to certain buyer types, such as to women and the elderly. She introduced new Ford vehicles to the press around the world, presented at the Automotive News World Congress, and appeared on many radio and television shows, including The Today Show and Good Morning America. She also wrote a monthly column for Vogue Magazine entitled "Women and Cars." Marilyn left Ford in 1983 to join her second husband, Bob Fisher, as an entrepreneur. Marilyn and Bob were known to be an inseparable couple as they worked closely together on leveraged buyouts and new business startups. Marilyn focused on business planning and operational reviews of many businesses they were involved with, often drawing upon her psychology background. The companies they worked with spanned many industries and included automotive parts and accessories manufacturing, aircraft turbine engine overhauling, disposable medical products, pharmacy automation and robotics products and services. Over their 35 years together, the couple had residences in Ann Arbor, MI, Pebble Beach, CA, Key Largo, FL, Naples Florida, and Paris, France. Marilyn was a member of the Commanderie de Bordeaux Naples and was a strong supporter of Bordeaux and its wines, having been presented the Diplome d'Honneur and named an Ambassador of the Grand Crus Classes of 1855. She was a member of a number of clubs and associations, including Bay Colony Golf Club, Naples Yacht Club, Ocean Reef Club, Card Sound Golf Club, The Angler's Club, Monterey Peninsula Golf Club, Golf de Saint-Germain (Paris) and The Monaco Yacht Club. She was a former chair of the board of trustees of the Monterey Institute of International Studies and donated to the Robert and Marilyn Fisher School of International Business. She served as a board member of The Community School of Naples where she founded The King Language Study Center in her late son's memory. She was a major donor to the American Hospital in Paris, among many other causes. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Robert L. Fisher, her granddaughter, Isabelle King and brother, David Peterson. Her only child, Dayn M. King, preceded her in death in 1997. She will also be greatly missed by her second family, Bob and Donna Fisher, Sarah Fisher and Lisa; grandchildren, Nick, Elizabeth, Abbie, Sean, Lily and great-granddaughter, Marley. She also considered her greater family to include, Timothy and Susanna Kinsella, their son, Captain Timothy Kinsella, Jr. and family and their daughter, Leah. Published in The New York Times on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

