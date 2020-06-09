MARILYN GREENFELD
GREENFELD--Marilyn (Borack). age 88, passed away on June 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband Nathan, married for 63 years, and children, Michael and Lisa, and four grandchildren. She taught art to high school students, served as a Social Worker and a Mortgage Officer at Anchor Savings Bank. Marilyn was a lover of the Arts - from theatre to dance, music and travel. She was an avid believer in homeopathic medicine and preached their powers at every opportunity. Her family was the center of her universe, and all that she needed to feel complete.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
