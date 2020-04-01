KAUFMAN--Marilyn, died peacefully at home on March 30, 2020. Devoted daughter of Eleanor and Benjamin Bluerock, Marilyn was born in 1934 and lived her entire life in New York City. She is survived by her daughters, Lori (Chris) and Suzanne (Bill), and her granddaughters, Isabelle and Eleanor. She will be sorely missed and loved always. Memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 1, 2020