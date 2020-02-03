LEVINE--Marilyn Kroll, age 94, died Saturday, February 1 peacefully at her home in New Rochelle, NY, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Howard J. Levine and devoted sister to Seymour Kroll (Doreen), loving mother to Sandra Tannenbaum (Michael), Susan Levine (David Andrade) and Marsha Goldstein (Gary). Adoring grandmother to Andrew, Wendy, Matthew, Allison, Carrie, Barry, Dana, Jason, Jessie, Ross and Samantha and nine great-grand- children. A beautiful and active life, well lived. She will forever be in our hearts. Graveside funeral at Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY at 1:45pm Monday, February 3. Shiva at Sandy's home in Bedford NY, Monday 4-8pm and Tuesday 1-8. Contributions welcome to Partners in Hearing, www.partnersinhearing.org or Tisch MS Research Center of NY, www.tischms.org
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 3, 2020