MARILYN MEADOW
MEADOW--Marilyn, October 8, 1922 -- June 26, 2020, passed away at her residence in New York City. She was the beloved wife of the late M. Michael Meadow, daughter of the late Rose and Morris Breakstone, and sister of the late Juliet Breakstone Diamond. She is survived by her three children: Jon, Patricia, and Nancy. A private burial will take place at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY on Tuesday, June 30, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be sent to Save The Children.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
