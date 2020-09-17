MARILYN NASS--died suddenly on August 26, 2020. Surviving family members are her beloved husband of almost 70 years, Martin, son Eric (Nina Friedman), daughter Marjorie, grandsons Daniel and Jay, and her sister Aileen Hallow. A lifelong New Yorker, Marilyn and her husband moved to La Jolla in 2017. In her professional life she taught at several nursery schools, including the Brooklyn College Early Childhood Center. She was also instrumental in training prospective teachers at Brooklyn College, NYU and Baruch College. This past year, she discovered painting and produced many outstanding works. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden.

