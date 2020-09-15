1944 - 2020
On Tuesday, September 15, Marilyn Roth Miller, beloved cousin, friend and mentor passed away due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Marilyn was born on August 21, 1944 in Rochester, NY. She split her time between Manhattan, New York City and Mizner Park in Boca Raton.
Against all odds, Marilyn graduated with honors from Hunter College/City University of New York and went on to found a marketing and design firm in Manhattan, Marketing Thru Graphics. For over 20 years, Marilyn did not allow Parkinson's Disease to get in her way of traveling, shopping, dancing, painting and gardening. She was known for her generosity, sense of humor and absolute eagerness to embrace life and be always in motion despite the obstacles life presented her.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Gladys (Goldie) Dovenitz and Samuel Roth, as well as her Aunt Lillian Dovenitz Hurwitz and Uncle Phil Hurwitz and cousins Dr. Murray Hurwitz and Jerome Ira Solkoff.
Marilyn is survived by her loving cousins Doreen Hurwitz Solkoff, Stephen and Hillary Hurwitz, Marc and Claudia Hurwitz, Scott Solkoff and Rabbi Aviva Bass, Lola and Jacob Solkoff, Rafi and Angelo Bass, Anne, Andrew, Amanda and Matthew Weinstein, Erin Hurwitz Crenshaw, David Crenshaw, and Sabastian, Riley and Beckett Crenshaw.
Marilyn is also survived by her close friend and caregiver, Ella, and Marilyn's friends, Sondra and Rick Abrams, Lawrence Brenner, Pamela Goldstein and her son Jake Brenner, Megan Grand, Aleksandra Koysman, Pamela Reinhard, Diane and Mort Stein and Bryna and Walter Wattenberg.
Marilyn will be interred at Star of David Cemetery in North Lauderdale, Florida. A virtual memorial service will be held on the evening of Thursday, September 17.
Donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to Temple Sinai of Palm Beach County, Jerome Ira Solkoff Memorial Adult Education Fund by calling 561-276-6161 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, www.michaeljfox.org.