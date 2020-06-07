MARILYN RAAB
RAAB--Marilyn Z. age 95, of New York City on May 27, 2020. Marilyn, born and raised in Philadelphia, received her B.A. from Bryn Mawr College and M.S.W. from Smith College. Marilyn had a long and varied career as a clinical social worker, with special expertise in child and family therapy, at several social agency and healthcare settings in New York. At the point of retirement she was the director of the Infant Care Project of the Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services. She was also a gifted and productive artist who worked with both oil painting and water color. She traveled extensively, often accompanied by one of her many friends. She was predeceased by longtime partner Richard Greenspan. For more information see www.dignitymemorial.com


Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
