MARILYN SAMUELS

SAMUELS--Marilyn Joy. Born November 7th, 1928 - Died August 8th, 2020. Known to her friends as Joy, she passed peacefully in her Long Island country home surrounded by her brother, Robert Earle Richter, daughter Wendy Jill Samuels, grandson Max West, Raymond Evans, nephew and Connie Torrijos, her longtime assistant and dear friend. Residents of Manhattan, Long Island and Paris, France. Joy and her husband, Walter R. Samuels who Passed in 2017 were married for 67 years. They formed J & W Management Corp. and worked together all of their married lives and actively engaged in the development, ownership, operation and management of commercial real estate in 40 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. She developed strong ties with other prominent chief executives, developers and institutional lenders. In her early years Joy was a proficient athlete in swimming, field hockey and horseback riding while excelling as a prize winning ballroom dancer. She attended Julliard, Columbia University and was graduated from New York University. Appearing in Women's Wear, the New York Times and other publications, her strong interest and creativity in fashion and design never left her and expressed itself in her dress. Joy balanced both her professional and philanthropic pursuits with grace and elegance that never went unnoticed by her friends and loved ones. She was a strong advocate for the dignity and well-being of others and exhibited genuine feeling and concern through her philanthropy. She sponsored annual fund raising events for New York University and after losing a dear friend to cancer, directed her support to various hospitals and research institutions fighting cancer. Joy loved to travel spending many summers exploring the world while always making time for office responsibilities. She was a bright, caring, responsible person genuinely giving of herself with a strong personality and always there for those who needed her. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her brother Robert and his wife Francine, her daughter Wendy and grandson Max. and her nephew Raymond and his wife Shari and her dear friend Connie.





