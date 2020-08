Or Copy this URL to Share

SAMUELS--Marilyn Joy. On Saturday, August 8th, 2020, Madame Marilyn Joy Samuels passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She lived a very full life and was a wonderful boss. She will be terribly missed. We love her very much. Connie, Charmaine, Cleofe, Naomi, Fatima, Ken, Jude, Jed, Mandy, Tony, Conan, Joven, Second, and John





