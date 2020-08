Or Copy this URL to Share

SAMUELS--Marilyn Joy The employees of J & W Management Corp. mourn the passing of Joy Samuels, President and long time leader of our organization. Her astute direction of commercial real estate investment and management activities was matched by her compassion for each person as an individual. May her family take solace in her legacy. Glenn, Michael, Bill, Marina, Erica, Venus and Michelle.





