SAMUELS--Marilyn Joy. We the Officers, Directors and Shareholders of 510 Park Avenue mourn the passing of our friend and neighbor, Joy Samuels. Joy was a longtime resident of "510." She will be dearly missed. Deepest condolences to her daughter, Wendy and family.





